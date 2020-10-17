Bo Nix, Seth Williams get into it on Auburn sideline

Things are getting tense on the sideline for the Auburn Tigers.

Quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Seth Williams got into it during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Nix had just thrown a bit behind Williams on third down, and the incomplete pass ended the drive. After Williams left the discussion behind him, Nix continued to animatedly chat with offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Some frustration on Auburn's sidelines after that last offensive possession. Chad Morris trying to be the mediator between Bo Nix and Seth Williams.pic.twitter.com/ve1NWgRoVv — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) October 17, 2020

At the time, Auburn had a 19-14 lead, but the Gamecocks scored on the ensuing drive to take the lead.

Nix’s frustration was obvious. It was also understandable. He had thrown two interceptions, was missing with other throws, and the Auburn offense had gone stagnant. Williams was likely frustrated that Nix wasn’t able to find him.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Auburn quarterback. The pressure was already on coming into Saturday’s game, and the team’s performance was only adding to the frustration.