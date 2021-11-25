Bob Stoops makes clear why he is not interested in coaching return

Bob Stoops usually gets linked to big college football jobs that come available, but he has offered his strongest statement yet about his lack of interest.

Stoops, a former assistant to legendary Florida coach Steve Spurrier, was asked about the vacant Gators job in an appearance on “The Sports Animal.” He firmly denied having any interest, and made it sound like he doesn’t particularly want any other job right now.

Bob Stoops on the vacant Florida job: "I love what I'm doing with TV…I enjoy watching my son play, and the Sooners…I'm not looking to get in to that [job]." Said Florida is one of the best jobs out there, though, and has great memories.@markrsports @sportsanimal — Matt Ravis (@mattravis) November 24, 2021

“I love what I’m doing with TV. … I enjoy watching my son play, and the Sooners,” Stoops said.

The 61-year-old retired in 2017, and has taken on a weekly role on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” studio show. The appeal is obvious, as he gets paid handsomely to travel to big games weekly and discuss them. It’s a lot less stressful than coaching, and it gives him a lot more time during the week to do other things.

In the past, Stoops has hinted that he’d be open to coaching again if the right opportunity came along, and he’s young enough to do it. Right now, though, it doesn’t sound like he’s all that motivated to get back onto a sideline anywhere.