Bob Stoops issues non-denial when asked about USC rumors

USC is in the hunt for a new football coach, and Bob Stoops certainly isn’t doing anything to dispel rumors that he might be interested.

Stoops appeared on SiriusXM’s ESPNU Radio on Wednesday and was asked about chatter potentially linking him to the USC job. Stoops admitted he “can’t control rumors” and refused to respond to reports about whether he had been contacted or not. However, he went on to suggest that he would certainly be open to overtures.

“I’m enjoying my opportunity to work with Fox. I love watching my sons — one’s playing and one’s on the sidelines coaching,” Stoops said. “But in life, you just never know whatever fits you just perfectly. And I’m not saying this does. They’re going to go through a list of coaches that are already on the field that probably can’t even talk to them until the season’s over. I didn’t ask for my name to be attached to this, but I can’t help it that it is.”

.@USC_FB is in search of their next Head Coach. Does @CoachBobStoops want the job? He told @DustyDvoracek and @dannykanell his thoughts this morning on ESPNU Radio, Channel 84. pic.twitter.com/oqQOIYE9qZ — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) September 15, 2021

That’s certainly not going to read as if Stoops doesn’t want to at least talk about the job. Perhaps he’s not even on USC’s list, but other possible candidates have been much more firm in denying interest.

The 61-year-old Stoops went 190-48 in 16 seasons as Oklahoma’s coach before his abrupt retirement in 2017. He has since briefly coached in the XFL before taking a job as an analyst for FOX Sports this season.

Photo: John Silks/GNU Free License