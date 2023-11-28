Report: Bobby Petrino could return to Arkansas

It has been more than a decade since Bobby Petrino was fired as the head coach at Arkansas over his infamous motorcycle crash scandal, but he is reportedly on the verge of returning to the program.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Arkansas is looking into hiring Petrino as their offensive coordinator.

Petrino is currently the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, but he will not be back in 2024 after head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired. Arkansas is searching for a third offensive coordinator in three seasons after firing Dan Enos last month.

A Petrino return to Arkansas would be quite the story. The 62-year-old was the head coach of the Razorbacks for four seasons from 2008-2011. He was then involved in a motorcycle accident that led to him being exposed for having an affair with a former Arkansas volleyball player whom he had hired as student-athlete development coordinator for the football program.

Petrino had success at Arkansas. He was 34-17 overall and led the team to an 11-2 record and a win in the Cotton Bowl in his final season. Petrino then went on to coach Western Kentucky, Louisville and Missouri State.