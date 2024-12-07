Boise State fans baptize goal post after Broncos secure CFP spot

Boise State knocked off UNLV, 21-7, to win the Mountain West Championship and punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff on Friday night. Head coach Spencer Danielson received a well-deserved Gatorade bath and then the fans took their turn.

Tens of thousands of Boise State faithful stormed the field and then all hell broke loose.

Perhaps aided by some adult beverages, a group of fans broke off from the pack and headed toward the north endzone. There, they climbed the goal post and shook it until it finally toppled over into a mangled mess of bent metal. But they weren’t done just yet.

The fans continue to work on the goal post, twisting it until pieces finally broke off. They then carried it to the Boise River and like a baptism, dumped it into the freezing cold waters with air temperatures dipping to under 20 degrees.

But that was only one part of the goal post. Boise State fans made sure the other half joined its twin — only this time, it went for a leap over the Friendship Bridge.

IN THE RIVER pic.twitter.com/wVzJ7qnx92 — #10 Barstool Broncos (@BarstoolBoise) December 7, 2024

They now sleep with the fishes.

“It’s amazing,” running back Ashton Jeanty said, via the Idaho Statesman. “That’s just another testament to this community, to the fans, and you know how they love not only me, but you know, this team.”

College football, baby. Is there anything better?