Boston College DB gets ejected for targeting on blatant head shot

Boston College defensive back Khari Johnson was ejected on Thursday night for targeting in one clearest violations of the rule possible.

BC was facing Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. in an ACC matchup. Pitt was leading 10-3 in the second quarter and had the ball at their 45-yard line.

Quarterback Nate Yarnell faked a handoff inside and then lofted a ball to tight end Malcolm Epps. Johnson jumped up and nailed Epps as the ball fell incomplete.

We might be seeing this hit from Khari Johnson's years to come, defining textbook targeting. pic.twitter.com/OayFb83ZWl — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 17, 2023

The hit from Johnson was a textbook violation of the targeting rule. The senior defensive back leaped and hit a defenseless player in the head, while launching himself and leading with his helmet. He checked pretty much every box that would qualify a hit for targeting.

Johnson had two tackles in the game before being tossed. That violation was so obvious the NCAA should mark it and put it on a video as an example of what not to do.