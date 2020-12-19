Video: Northwestern’s Brandon Joseph made one of the best interceptions of the year

The Northwestern Wildcats were giving the Ohio State Buckeyes everything they could handle in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship, and that was exemplified just before halftime by defensive back Brandon Joseph.

Joseph made one of the best players of the season with a one-handed interception in the end zone to wipe out Ohio State’s chances of taking the lead with 36 seconds left in the first half. Northwestern held a 10-6 advantage, and Ohio State likely had a straightforward field goal at worst without the turnover.

WHAT A PICK @NUFBFamily's @BrandonJoseph_1 snatched it out of the air with one hand! pic.twitter.com/6bNAsaLl9r — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 19, 2020

It’s only on replay that the quality of the play really becomes obvious. Joseph is falling down backwards when he throws one hand up, brings the ball in, and ultimately completes the catch. It would be an incredible play if a wide receiver pulled it off, and the fact that Joseph is a defensive back makes it even better.

It’s talent like this that had the Northwestern defense putting together streaks like this earlier in the season.