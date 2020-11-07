Northwestern is putting together an impressive second half shutout streak

Northwestern is quietly putting together a nice season in the Big Ten, and an impressive shutout streak has a lot to do with it.

The Wildcats beat Nebraska 21-13 on Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern is now 3-0 following victories over Maryland and at Iowa in their first two games.

All three wins have one common thread: Northwestern’s defense shut out their opponent in the second half.

In the 43-3 win over Maryland, Northwestern led 30-3 at the half.

Against Iowa, Northwestern was down 20-14 at the half and won 21-20.

On Saturday against Nebraska, Northwestern trailed 13-7. They won 21-13.

Now 3-0, Northwestern has five games remaining on its abbreviated 2020 schedule. They finish the season: at Purdue, vs. Wisconsin, at Michigan State, at Minnesota, and vs. Illinois. It’s quite conceivable that they finish the year 8-0, especially if their defense continues to put on the clamps after halftime.

