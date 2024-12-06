Brent Key gets contract extension from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is happy with how things have gone under head coach Brent Key and have rewarded him accordingly.

Key got a 5-year contract extension from the Yellow Jackets that carries him through 2029. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the new extension gives Key two more years and also raises his pay.

Key has had consecutive 7-win seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He went 4-4 as an interim coach upon replacing Geoff Collins in 2022. Last year, he led the team to a 7-6 season. This season, the team is 7-5 and has a win over the Miami Hurricanes. They have gone 5-3 in ACC play in both years under Key.

Georgia Tech received attention for its game against rival Georgia last week. The Yellow Jackets were up 20-6 in the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs but ended up losing 44-42 in eight overtimes.

The consecutive 7-win seasons, winning records in conference play, upset over Miami, and strong play against Georgia appears to have convinced Georgia Tech that they are headed in the right direction under the 46-year-old Key.