Details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout revealed

Full details on Brent Venables’ contract buyout have been revealed.

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel published an article on Friday night about Venables’ contract after receiving a copy of the document through a request from Oklahoma.

According to Mandel, Venables’ six-year, $43.5 million contract is fully guaranteed. That means if Venables were ever fired without cause, he would be scheduled to receive the full amount of the money he is owed.

If Venables were to leave Oklahoma, he would owe the school money. But the way things have looked so far this season, Venables seems more likely to be on the receiving end of a buyout than the paying end.

Oklahoma is 4-3 this season, which is Venables’ first on the job. The Sooners lost three in a row before their recent win over Kansas. That included an ugly 49-0 loss to rival Texas.

A first-time head coach receiving a fully-guaranteed contract is unusual, but Venables had the benefit of being represented by CAA’s Jimmy Sexton.