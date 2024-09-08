Brent Venables has harsh comments after Oklahoma’s win vs. Houston

Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables on Saturday did not sound too happy after his team beat Houston in a 16-12 affair at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners built a 14-6 lead at halftime. But the offense began to sputter after the break as the team went scoreless in the third quarter. Oklahoma’s only points in the second half came on a safety with under two minutes left to play.

Oklahoma still found a way to win. But Venables sounded off on his team during his postgame interview.

“We certainly deserved to lose as well,” said Venables. “But our guys did find a way. Great job on the defensive play to create the safety. Offense did a really nice job until we lost our mind and didn’t play with discipline. We deserved to lose because we did everything you could possibly do to give somebody a chance to win.”

Brent Venables says "we deserved to lose" twice in postgame interview with SEC Network, after OU's 16-12 defeat of Houston. pic.twitter.com/AP3jTElkiU — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 8, 2024

If Venables was willing to say that in front of the camera, his message to the team in the locker room afterwards was probably much more harsh.

No. 15 Oklahoma entered the contest as heavy favorites over a Houston team that had lost its season opener against UNLV by 20 points.

The Sooners signed Venables to a massive contract extension in June. The veteran coach knows that along with the big payday, the program’s expectations have also gone up.