Bret Bielema makes big addition to his Illinois coaching staff

Bret Bielema has made a big addition to his coaching staff at Illinois.

The Illini announced on Tuesday that Jim Leonhard has joined their program.

Leonhard will be serving as a senior defensive analyst for the Illini.

Leonhard is switching schools in the Big Ten after spending much of his career with Wisconsin. The 40-year-old played for the Badgers from 2001-2004 before entering the NFL. Leonhard returned to Wisconsin to begin his coaching career in 2016 as a defensive backs coach. He added defensive coordinator duties a year later.

Leonhard was named Wisconsin’s interim head coach after Paul Chryst was fired last year. However, Leonhard decided not to remain at Wisconsin after Luke Fickell was named the new head coach.

Though it looked like Leonhard might take a year off, he apparently has decided to do some work with Illinois instead. Perhaps he was persuaded by Bielema, who was Leonard’s defensive coordinator with the Badgers in 2004.

Bielema is entering his third season at Illinois. The team has gone 13-12 under him, including an 8-5 record last year where they reached a bowl game.