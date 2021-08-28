Jen Bielema reacts to husband Bret’s first win at Illinois

The Bielema family is back in college football, and their return was a positive one.

Bret Bielema’s Illinois Fighting Illini defeated Nebraska 30-22 in their season-opening game on Saturday. The game marked Bielema’s first in college football since being fired by Arkansas in late 2017.

Jen Bielema, who is Bret’s wife, expressed the positive sentiment over Twitter following the win:

Once upon a time, Bret was a hot coaching name. He took over Wisconsin in 2006 when he was 36 and went 12-1 in his first season on the job. He went 68–24 in seven seasons at Wisconsin, taking them to the Rose Bowl three times. He then left for the Arkansas job and had three winning seasons in five, going 29–34 overall. He was fired by the Razorbacks after going 4-8 in 2017.

Bielema spent the last three years in the NFL but got back into college and Big Ten with the Illinois job. He and wife Jen seem to both be pleased about the start.

The fans certainly seem to be happy: