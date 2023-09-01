Brian Kelly gives Florida State bulletin board material ahead of season opener

LSU coach Brian Kelly is not lacking in confidence ahead of the team’s big season opener against Florida State.

In the season’s first edition of “The Brian Kelly Show,” Kelly pointed out that a significant portion of the LSU team heading to Orlando for Sunday’s game are either freshmen or transfers. However, he was not about to use that as an excuse.

“There are still areas that are going to need to be improved. We’re going to take 15 freshmen on this trip and 14 transfers so nearly 40% of this travel roster are going to go overnight for the first time with LSU. And that’s not a disclaimer of any kind, we’re going to beat the heck out of Florida State,” Kelly said, via Dustin Lewis of NoleGameday.

Obviously, Kelly is not going to suggest weakness ahead of a top-10 matchup. It’s still pretty bold to hear, though.

LSU enters the season ranked No. 5 in the nation. Kelly still thinks they might be a year away from legitimate championship contention, but they are certainly in position to make a run at the playoff if all goes right.