Brian Kelly lands new job ahead of college football season

College football head coach Brian Kelly has reportedly landed a new job not even a year after being fired by the LSU Tigers .

However, Kelly’s new job isn’t as a coach, but instead, as a television analyst for the college football season.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, Kelly will call games on CBS for the Mountain West Conference.

“CBS Sports has one Big Ten football game a week, as well as Mountain West rights. This season, Charles Davis is replacing Gary Danielson alongside Brad Nessler on Big Ten games at the network. Kelly is expected to be part of a three-man booth on Mountain West games on the broadcast network, one source said,” Glasspiegel wrote.

LSU fired Kelly in October after a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M in Baton Rouge. Kelly had a whopping $53 million buyout.

However, Kelly filed a lawsuit as LSU was trying to find a way to fire him for cause in an effort to erase some of the buyout money.

Since then, LSU hired Lane Kiffin as the new head coach and brought back Ed Orgeron in an assistant role, but Kelly has been left without a head coaching job at this moment.

Kelly has 22 years of head coaching experience with stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame before going to LSU. Kelly has a combined 200-76 record, and he should at least bring a lot of insight into the television booth.