Brian Kelly: Notre Dame motivated by Clemson slights

Brian Kelly says that his Notre Dame Fighting Irish players are motivated by slights they have felt ever since their win over Clemson.

Notre Dame is 9-0 and ranked No. 2 by the College Football Playoff committee. They’re likely to rematch against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game later this season after beating the Tigers 47-40 in double-overtime on Nov. 7.

Kelly said during an interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on Tuesday that his players are looking forward to the rematch.

“Obviously we’re still dealing with ‘Clemson was undermanned, they didn’t have this player, they didn’t have that player.’ Our guys listen to that. We’re going to have that challenge in front of us,” Kelly said.

Clemson played that game without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers still had backup D.J. Uiagalelei, who is a five-star recruit but inexperienced, who played at QB in the game. But he’s not yet the same level of player as Lawrence.

If Notre Dame can beat the Tigers again and beat each of their quarterbacks, they will have indisputably earned a spot in the playoff. According to Kelly, the Fighting Irish players can’t wait for that challenge.