Recent Brian Kelly quote about leaving Notre Dame is going viral

November 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Brian Kelly

A recent quote from Brian Kelly about leaving Notre Dame has gone viral now that he actually is poised to leave the school.

Kelly was asked last week about being mentioned in connection with rumors about the USC job, which eventually went to Lincoln Riley. Kelly was asked what it would take for him to leave Notre Dame, aside from retirement.

The 60-year-old coach offered a humorous quote, saying it would take $250 million for him to leave.

“No. I mean, look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250M check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”

The quote was funny because Kelly made it seem like it was a fantasy land concept for him to leave. But maybe LSU’s athletic director saw the quote and realized that Kelly might actually be willing to leave for the right price.

Now it looks like Kelly will be headed to Baton Rouge and leaving South Bend, where he has coached the last 12 years. Maybe the fairy godmother is bringing him a $150 million check.

As for the Mike Tomlin quote Kelly referenced, well, that line was much better than Kelly’s.

