Brian Kelly expected to become next LSU head coach

If you thought USC made big news with their coaching hire, wait until you see what LSU is working on.

The Tigers may one-up the Trojans. On Monday, we learned they were targeting Brian Kelly as their next head coach. Later in the evening, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported that LSU is expected to hire Kelly. Thamel says the deal could be announced on Tuesday.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

This is nothing short of a shocker.

News regarding LSU’s coaching search had gone so quiet for so long that we believed they had a stealth plan in place. It seems like that was the case, and their plan is even grander than anyone could have imagined.

Kelly is one of the finest coaches in college football. He has posted five straight double-digit win seasons at Notre Dame and seven double-digit win seasons in 12 years there. The 60-year-old has even more of a proven track record than Lincoln Riley, making him arguably a stronger hire.

LSU really knocked this one out of the park if they can finalize the deal.