Brian Kelly shares important update on his Southern accent

Brian Kelly has provided an important update regarding his Southern accent.

The SEC is holding its annual Media Days event this year at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Festivities began on Monday, with some coaches speaking with reporters. The first coach to speak was new LSU coach Brian Kelly, who sounded a lot like his old self.

Take a listen to a clip from his press conference:

LSU HC Brian Kelly on Texas and Oklahoma set to join the SEC conference: pic.twitter.com/TcHaYL3ZhA — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) July 18, 2022

Yes, that sounds like the coach we heard from at Notre Dame for several years. In fact, Kelly has now acknowledged that he’s no longer doing strictly a Southern accent. Instead, he says he speaks with a mix of his Southern, Midwestern and Louisiana accents now.

Brian Kelly, asked about his Southern accent/favorite Southern food: "Understand, I've got a Boston, Midwestern and Louisiana accent now. It's three dialects into one. So it's no longer 'fay-muh-lee.' I got like all kinds of stuff to throw at ya, so just be ready!" — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 18, 2022

Kelly surprisingly left Notre Dame late last year to take the LSU job. He seemed to be trying to fit in immediately, changing his accent while speaking with Tigers fans. Kelly was called out for his accent and seems to have gone back to his old ways.

Now it’s up to Kelly to get LSU back to its old winning ways, which is what he’s being paid big bucks to do.