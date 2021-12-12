 Skip to main content
Bryce Young helps Alabama, Mater Dei continue Heisman Trophy dominance

December 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bryce Young on Saturday was named the winner of the Heisman Trophy, and he won in a landslide. His Heisman Trophy win was a big personal milestone for himself and his family. It also helped his schools achieve continued dominance.

Prior to Nick Saban’s arrival at Alabama, the school never had a Heisman Trophy winner. Now they have had four since 2009 (Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry and DeVonta Smith are the others). Interestingly, Young is Bama’s first quarterback to win the Heisman.

Bama only trails Ohio State (7), Oklahoma (7), Notre Dame (7) and USC (7 – counting Reggie Bush) for the most Heisman Trophy winners by a school.

Young also gives Mater Dei High School three Heisman winners, which is the most ever for a high school. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based school counts John Huarte (1964), Matt Leinart (2004) and Young (2021) as its three winners.

Young, a sophomore quarterback, received 83 percent of the possible points.

Young passed for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. His performance against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game helped seal his win for many voters.

Here are the final Heisman Trophy voting results.

