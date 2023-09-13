Cade McNamara caught himself while making funny sexual comment

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara had a moment during his press conference on Tuesday that his teammates are sure to never let him live down.

McNamara spoke with reporters about the Hawkeyes’ upcoming game against Western Michigan. The senior said it is important for him and his teammate to communicate with their protections because the scouting report shows that Western Michigan will try to generate pressure. Or, as McNamara put it, the Broncos are “gonna come — a lot.”

Cade McNamara was in quite the mood today @BarstoolUIowa pic.twitter.com/OHPQSldcTw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2023

McNamara could barely compose himself after realizing what he had said, which is exactly what you would expect from a college kid. The Iowa locker room must have had a lot of fun with that one.

Iowa opened the season with wins over Utah State and Iowa State. The Hawkeyes are ranked 25th in the nation and have to avoid looking past Western Michigan to their big showdown with Penn State. At least we know McNamara is focused on the task at hand, even if he had a very entertaining way of expressing it.