Cadillac Williams has message for college football world after his 1st win

Cadillac Williams had a message for the college football world after winning his first game as Auburn’s interim head coach.

The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 13-10 in front of an electric crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. The fans packed the house and everyone stuck around to celebrate the first win under Williams.

Cadillac, who was a star running back for the school from 2001-2004, was full of energy before, during, and after the game. He was extremely emotional during his postgame interview with SEC Network reporter Cole Cubelic.

Asked about the environment and love from the fans, Williams reflected.

“Look at this. Who don’t want to come to Auburn? Auburn football is going to be OK. It ain’t dead. It ain’t dead. We coming,” he said.

Auburn had looked dead under Bryan Harsin. The school couldn’t wait to get rid of him. Now they’re under new leadership, and the fans are reenergized.

The players are revitalized too. They gave Cadillac a Gatorade bath after the game.

Cadillac Williams wins his first game as Interim Head Coach at Auburn over Texas A&M 13-10 pic.twitter.com/SlyipZluZm — Ryan Hennessy (@RyanWVTM13) November 13, 2022

And Williams was hyped up running around Jordan-Hare Stadium.