 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 12, 2022

Cadillac Williams has message for college football world after his 1st win

November 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Cadillac Williams coaching Auburn

Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams during warm-ups before the A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services

Cadillac Williams had a message for the college football world after winning his first game as Auburn’s interim head coach.

The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 13-10 in front of an electric crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. The fans packed the house and everyone stuck around to celebrate the first win under Williams.

Cadillac, who was a star running back for the school from 2001-2004, was full of energy before, during, and after the game. He was extremely emotional during his postgame interview with SEC Network reporter Cole Cubelic.

Asked about the environment and love from the fans, Williams reflected.

“Look at this. Who don’t want to come to Auburn? Auburn football is going to be OK. It ain’t dead. It ain’t dead. We coming,” he said.

Auburn had looked dead under Bryan Harsin. The school couldn’t wait to get rid of him. Now they’re under new leadership, and the fans are reenergized.

The players are revitalized too. They gave Cadillac a Gatorade bath after the game.

And Williams was hyped up running around Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Article Tags

Cadillac Williams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus