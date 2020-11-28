Cal’s special teams a disaster in loss to rival Stanford

Cal’s special teams were a disaster in the team’s 24-23 loss to rival Stanford in “Big Game” on Friday.

Cal muffed a punt return and had two kicks blocked in the defeat. The first blocked kick occurred on a 32-yard field goal attempt just before halftime with the game tied at 10. That would have given Cal a 13-10 lead.

The second blocked kick was even more painful. Cal scored a touchdown in the final minute to make it 24-23. But then they had their extra point attempt blocked.

BLOCKED!@StanfordFball blocks the extra point with under a minute left in the Big Game to preserve their lead pic.twitter.com/khDuKB6PXp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2020

On top of the special teams errors, Cal also lost an interception due to a holding penalty, and they lost a fumble.

The victory gave Stanford its first of the season and kept Cal winless at 0-3.