Cal’s special teams a disaster in loss to rival Stanford

November 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Cal’s special teams were a disaster in the team’s 24-23 loss to rival Stanford in “Big Game” on Friday.

Cal muffed a punt return and had two kicks blocked in the defeat. The first blocked kick occurred on a 32-yard field goal attempt just before halftime with the game tied at 10. That would have given Cal a 13-10 lead.

The second blocked kick was even more painful. Cal scored a touchdown in the final minute to make it 24-23. But then they had their extra point attempt blocked.

On top of the special teams errors, Cal also lost an interception due to a holding penalty, and they lost a fumble.

The victory gave Stanford its first of the season and kept Cal winless at 0-3.

