Caleb Williams was crying his heart out after loss to Washington

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was emotional Saturday night following his team’s loss to Washington.

The Trojans lost 52-42 against Washington on their home field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. The two teams entered the fourth quarter deadlocked at 42, but USC was held scoreless in the final 15 minutes of the contest.

After the game, Williams looked for his family in the stands and appeared to cry while embracing his mother. Williams and his mom both held onto a piece of paper to cover the QB’s face.

Caleb Williams shares an emotional moment with his family after the loss pic.twitter.com/4WJemvAb4r — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

Williams went 27/35 for 312 yards with 3 touchdowns in a game that drew several NFL scouts and executives to watch live.

However, the USC defense could not contain Washington’s offensive attack. Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. threw for 256 yards with 2 touchdowns, while running back Dillon Johnson gashed the USC D-line for 256 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns on 26 carries.

The loss was USC’s third over its last four games. Each defeat came against AP-ranked opponents. They will face another test against 6th-ranked Oregon next week.