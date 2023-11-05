Notable NFL GM in attendance to scout USC-Washington game

College football fans were not the only ones paying close attention to the marquee matchup on Saturday night between USC and Washington.

There were reportedly 21 NFL scouts from 15 different teams at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. to watch all the talented players, highlighted by quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr.

Perhaps the most interesting attendee of the bunch? New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Lot of NFL eyes on USC vs Washington tonight to see Caleb Williams and Michael Penix in person. There’s 21 scouts from 15 teams credentialed, including the GMs from Broncos and Giants. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 4, 2023

Williams is projected as the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Penix Jr. is a bona fide Heisman Trophy candidate. It’s no surprise to see a GM like Schoen interested in watching them play. However, the news would probably be notable to current Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones is fresh off signing a 4-year, $160 million contract in March. But only the 2023 and 2024 seasons are fully guaranteed. The Giants would be able to cut ties with Jones before the 2025 season by eating $18 million in dead cap money.

Jones has largely regressed after his breakout 2022 campaign. In five games this season, Jones has thrown for an average of 176.8 yards compared to 200.3 yards last season. He has also thrown thrice as many interceptions (6) as touchdowns (2).

The Giants have lost five of their last six games and are at the bottom of the NFC East with a 2-6 record through Week 8.

Schoen being there doesn’t mean he was only focused on the quarterbacks — he could have been attending to watch all the different players — but his presence certainly is notable.