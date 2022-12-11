Caleb Williams had great line for his fellow Heisman Trophy finalists

Caleb Williams gave a lengthy speech on Saturday night after winning the Heisman Trophy that included a great line for his fellow finalists.

The USC Trojans quarterback won the Heisman Trophy easily over the other three finalists. But he recognizes they all have something he doesn’t: a chance to win the national championship.

“I may be standing up here today. But you all get to go to the College Football Playoffs,” Williams said.

That’s not a bad consolation to the other players.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished in second in Heisman Trophy voting. His Horned Frogs will face No. 2 Michigan in the semifinals. The other two finalists were Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, whose teams will face off in the other semifinal.

You get the sense that Williams would rather be in their spot and playing for the championship than not.