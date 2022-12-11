Caleb Williams wears tacky suit to Heisman Trophy ceremony

Whatever Caleb Williams was paid to wear his suit to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night wasn’t enough.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy, receiving 544 first-place votes. The second-place finisher was TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who had 188 first-place votes.

Williams’ fashion choice for the famed event was notable and tacky. The USC Trojans quarterback was wearing a suit that featured the Adidas logo on the front left breast, as well as Adidas’ three stripes down the sides. The suit also was branded by Gucci.

“Fashion is one of my things … I wanted this suit to be remembered. I wanted it to fit the Heisman ceremony, but I also wanted it to fit me and my fashion taste,” Williams said of the suit.

Caleb Williams: “Fashion is one of my things. I want this suit to be remembered.” pic.twitter.com/9OvMolBGcb — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2022

Was Williams paid to wear the suit as part of a name, image and likeness deal? If not, he sure chose an ugly suit. Those stripes down the side looked hideous.

Imagine what Nike’s reaction was to the suit. They are the sponsor for USC athletics, but then Williams goes and wears an Adidas suit at the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Wow.

Some things should be left alone and pure. Not having an endorsement deal or big loud brand logo front and center for your Heisman Trophy suit is where the line should be drawn.