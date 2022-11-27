Caleb Williams shares why he did Heisman pose during USC win

Caleb Williams played another outstanding game for USC, and he cemented his status as a Heisman Trophy contender. Williams even did some marketing during the Trojans’ 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Williams went 18/22 for 232 yards passing and a touchdown. He was special as a rusher, running for 35 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Oklahoma transfer had a big touchdown run to put USC up 17-7 before halftime. As he was near USC’s sideline after the touchdown run, Williams did the Heisman pose.

Caleb Williams 6 yard TD run! He did a Heisman pose while walking to the sideline 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZU5EBzqUfD — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 27, 2022

Why did he do the pose?

“I honestly struck it because a bunch of my teammates told me to do it,” Williams said via reporter Chris Treviño.

Though Williams did the Heisman pose after that touchdown, his true “Heisman moment” came late in the third quarter.

Trying to tackle Caleb Williams might just be the most difficult thing to do pic.twitter.com/hBNomYJOgx — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 27, 2022

That was a sweet play.

Williams is now the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He also has his Trojans a win away from the College Football Playoff.