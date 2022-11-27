 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 26, 2022

Caleb Williams shares why he did Heisman pose during USC win

November 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Caleb Williams does a Heisman pose

Caleb Williams played another outstanding game for USC, and he cemented his status as a Heisman Trophy contender. Williams even did some marketing during the Trojans’ 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Williams went 18/22 for 232 yards passing and a touchdown. He was special as a rusher, running for 35 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Oklahoma transfer had a big touchdown run to put USC up 17-7 before halftime. As he was near USC’s sideline after the touchdown run, Williams did the Heisman pose.

Why did he do the pose?

“I honestly struck it because a bunch of my teammates told me to do it,” Williams said via reporter Chris Treviño.

Though Williams did the Heisman pose after that touchdown, his true “Heisman moment” came late in the third quarter.

That was a sweet play.

Williams is now the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He also has his Trojans a win away from the College Football Playoff.

Article Tags

Caleb Williams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus