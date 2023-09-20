College football’s Van Wilder applying for 9th year of eligibility

College football’s “Van Wilder” is applying for a 9th year of eligibility … again.

Cam McCormick is a tight end for the Miami Hurricanes. He has 2 catches for 28 yards for the 3-0 ‘Canes this season.

McCormick has been in college since 2016 and is currently spending his 8th year in school. He has been granted extra years of eligibility due to taking a standard redshirt year, receiving two medical redshirt exemptions due to injuries, and from the COVID year.

Last year, we reported on McCormick being granted a 9th year of eligibility. That was when he was with Oregon and was granted the extra year by the Pac-12 to make up for a torn Achilles’ tendon he suffered in 2021.

McCormick, who has a bachelor’s and master’s degree, had said at the time that staying in college for nine years would be too much. However, he is now petitioning the ACC for a ninth year (he has to apply with them since he changed conferences). McCormick says he is applying for the ninth year just to have the option.

Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick said he is petitioning the ACC for a ninth year of eligibility so he can have the option of returning to Miami if he wants to. He said that was already granted by the PAC-12, but he obviously is no longer playing in that conference. — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) September 19, 2023

McCormick, who was in the same recruiting class at Oregon with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, is doing well with Miami. He was named an Offensive Player of the Game by Miami after their win over Texas A&M.

The offensive players of the game from Week 2. #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/0UfjKeuQYV — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) September 11, 2023

McCormick was also named a team captain for the Hurricanes’ game against Bethune-Cookman last weekend.

Despite being in college since 2016, McCormick has only played in 26 games during his career. He’s hoping to increase that by a big amount this fall.