Cam Ward rips CFP committee over Miami ranking

The Miami Hurricanes have not been officially left out of the College Football Playoff yet, but the writing is on the wall after they fell to No. 12 in the final rankings released by the committee this week. As a result, quarterback Cam Ward is wasting no time in criticizing the committee for his team’s likely omission.

Ward said Wednesday in an appearance on ACC Network that committee members do not watch film, and questioned how a three-loss Alabama team could leapfrog the Hurricanes. Ward even took a shot at the SEC, arguing that the ACC has tougher defenses than the ones Alabama faces.

“I mean at the end of the day them boys who in that committee, I really doubt they watch tape or not,” Ward said, via Thomas Goldkamp of On3. “I mean you can’t, I mean, we’re a 10-2 team. Not saying Alabama’s not a good team, which they are, but let’s talk about them points. That’s probably the biggest factor, I believe.

“We’re playing better defenses, in my opinion, than the SEC. So it’s just hard. I did what I could. The team, we controlled what we can control. We controlled our own destiny for a lot of the season and we didn’t end up getting the job done. So we know it’s all in our hands and it got taken away from us when we lost, so it’s nothing that we can do about it now but just sit there, be patient and just try to get an opportunity to play for another game.”

Ward pointed out that the Hurricanes have a top 25 defense in addition to one of the country’s more explosive offenses. Unfortunately for Miami, that defense gave up 42 points to Syracuse in a loss after being staked to a 21-0 lead, which will probably be decisive in keeping them out of the field. That loss also knocked Miami out of the ACC Championship game, depriving them of an opportunity to make another statement for the committee.

Alabama’s potential inclusion opened the door for a lot of claims about favoritism toward the Crimson Tide, but the consensus feeling that the SEC is superior to the ACC always risked hurting Miami. Ward’s case is likely to fall on deaf ears.