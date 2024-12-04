 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 3, 2024

Fans had the same complaint about the latest CFP rankings

December 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
College Football Playoff logo

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship logo at midfield at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoff selection committee on Tuesday released its latest rankings, and fans had the same complaint.

Alabama was ranked at No. 11 despite being 9-3. They are ranked ahead of fellow 3-loss SEC teams South Carolina and Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide are the only 3-loss team that is set to be in the playoff based on the latest rankings.

Warde Manuel, who is part of the selection committee, justified the high ranking for Alabama. He cited the Crimson Tide’s 3-1 ranking against top-25 teams as a reason for ranking them highly, and placing them above the 10-2 Miami Hurricanes.

Fans vented on X about the rankings decision.

Though Alabama getting the favoritism for now bothers many fans, a lot can still change. Clemson will be facing SMU in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday. If the Tigers win that game, they would move into the playoff and likely bump out Alabama.

Alabama has played a tough schedule and has nice wins over Georgia, South Carolina and LSU. But they also lost 24-3 to a 6-6 Oklahoma team, which has many feeling they don’t belong in the CFP.

Article Tags

Alabama Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus