Fans had the same complaint about the latest CFP rankings

The College Football Playoff selection committee on Tuesday released its latest rankings, and fans had the same complaint.

Alabama was ranked at No. 11 despite being 9-3. They are ranked ahead of fellow 3-loss SEC teams South Carolina and Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide are the only 3-loss team that is set to be in the playoff based on the latest rankings.

Warde Manuel, who is part of the selection committee, justified the high ranking for Alabama. He cited the Crimson Tide’s 3-1 ranking against top-25 teams as a reason for ranking them highly, and placing them above the 10-2 Miami Hurricanes.

Fans vented on X about the rankings decision.

The CFP punished Miami for losing to a ranked Syracuse team by 4 on the road more than they punished a 3-loss Alabama for getting blown out on the road by a trash 6-6 Oklahoma team. — Spark College Football (@SparkCFB) December 4, 2024

Let me state loud and clear. South Carolina should be in ahead of Alabama. And I have a 100k future on Bama. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 4, 2024

We can argue Ole Miss, South Carolina, Clemson and all the rest. Alabama will make the College Football Playoff because of one reason: Their logo. It's unfortunate. It truly is. — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) December 4, 2024

I bet every single College Football Playoff team is thrilled to see Alabama is the 3-loss SEC team to make the Playoff and South Carolina is left out. Every single one of those teams would prefer to play Alabama the way they have looked recently over Sellers and the Gamecocks. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) December 4, 2024

Though Alabama getting the favoritism for now bothers many fans, a lot can still change. Clemson will be facing SMU in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday. If the Tigers win that game, they would move into the playoff and likely bump out Alabama.

Alabama has played a tough schedule and has nice wins over Georgia, South Carolina and LSU. But they also lost 24-3 to a 6-6 Oklahoma team, which has many feeling they don’t belong in the CFP.