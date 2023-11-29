Report: 1 college QB has 10 seven-figure offers to transfer

You no longer have to go pro in order to make millions playing college sports. Just ask Cameron Ward.

Ward is being enticed to leave Washington State as a transfer, according to a report.

Brock Huard, who played quarterback at Washington and is an announcer for FOX and personality for ESPN 710 Seattle, says Ward has multiple seven-figure offers to transfer.

“Let’s just say I heard from one source, and a pretty dialed in one, that Cam Ward… has 10 seven-figure deals waiting for him,” Huard told his Seattle Sports co-host, Mike Salk. “He has 10 different deals from around the country that will pay him seven figures to come be their quarterback.”

That’s no surprise considering top-quality quarterback play is key to a team’s success. Plenty of programs in college football would love to have a talented, experienced quarterback like Ward.

Ward began his college career at Incarnate Word in Texas. He passed for 47 touchdowns in 2021, which helped him generate national attention. That led him to transfer to Washington State, where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Ward passed for 3,732 yards, 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season. He also rushed for 8 touchdowns this season for the 5-7 Cougars.

Both Washington State and Oregon State are in a tough spot moving forward as both schools were left without a conference when the Pac-12 imploded. Oregon State has already lost head coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State, while Washington State looks like it will lose Ward.