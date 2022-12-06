Cardale Jones, Desmond Howard trade Twitter barbs over Heisman Trophy

Desmond Howard drew some negative attention during the Heisman Trophy ceremony last year when he took a cheap shot at Ohio State, and at least one former Buckeye is still angry over the remarks.

Howard, an ESPN analyst and former Michigan Heisman Trophy winner, took a shot at Ohio State’s offensive line while speaking with former Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson. Some viewed it as a light-hearted jab from Howard toward a rival, while others felt it was not the time or place to be making a wise crack.

Howard tweeted about the four finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy on Monday, and former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones responded by scolding Howard. Jones also showed support for current Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud, who was a finalist last year as well.

“Just keep them slick a– comments to yourself up on stage and let these well deserving young men enjoy one of the biggest, prestigious moments a collegiate athlete can have. Congrats and good luck to all 4 finalists. #CJForHeisman,” Jones wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Howard fired back by mocking Jones and telling him he should have stayed in college longer.

REALLY CARDALE!? It's *really* one of BIGGEST and most PRESTIGIOUS MOMENTS a collegiate athlete can have??? Tell me more! You should have played more school. https://t.co/YLaCnMziej pic.twitter.com/aXslbwF0mn — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 6, 2022

During his freshman season at Ohio State in 2012, Jones infamously complained about football players having to attend class. That is what Howard was referring to when he said Jones “should have played more school.”

This is not the first time Jones has had his career choices questioned.