Desmond Howard takes shot at Ohio State during Heisman Trophy ceremony

Desmond Howard remains a Michigan Man through and through. He couldn’t even hide it during the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Early in the ESPN trophy presentation show, Howard, who is an ESPN analyst and former Michigan Heisman Trophy winner, was talking with Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson finished second in the voting and talked about what he wanted to achieve when he came back to Michigan for his senior season.

When Hutchinson mentioned that one of his motivating factors was a desire to beat rival Ohio State, Tim Tebow made a joke about needing to separate Hutchinson from Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, another Heisman Trophy finalist, who was standing nearby on stage.

Tebow said it was a good thing that Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was standing between Stroud and Hutchinson.

“Better than his offensive line then,” Howard quipped about Stroud’s offensive line.

This needs to be on repeat all off-season. They’re fueling a dangerous fire. Desmond Howard and ESPN just disrespected C.J. Stroud and his team right in front of his face. They win once in ten years and don’t know how to act. Ohio Against the World

pic.twitter.com/D6ywlQNSOm — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) December 12, 2021

That was a shot at Ohio State, which lost 42-27 to rival Michigan. The Buckeyes allowed four sacks in the game, three by Hutchinson.

The shot from Howard may have felt good in the moment, but it’s just serving as further fuel to the rivalry fire. Michigan has already provided Ohio State with plenty of fuel since getting the big win.