Carson Beck knocked out of SEC Championship with hand injury

Carson Beck was knocked out of the SEC Championship game on Saturday with a hand injury he suffered just before halftime.

Beck’s Georgia Bulldogs had a 1st-and-5 from the Texas Longhorns 42-yard line with a second to go in the first half down 6-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Beck took a snap from the shotgun and then started to roll to his left. He had his throwing arm bashed by Trey Moore as he tried to get rid of the ball, which resulted in a fumble that Texas recovered.

Beck was down on the ground after the play and grabbing his right arm.

Carson Beck was visibly hurting after this play, as his throwing arm was wrenched back. pic.twitter.com/KVMWNkSs2c — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 7, 2024

Beck was able to get up and walk off the field, though he appeared to be in pain. When the second half of the game had began, Georgia had switched to Gunner Stockton at quarterback, though Beck remained in uniform. The Bulldogs quarterback had gone 7/13 for 56 yards in the first half. That was part of a concerning trend he has displayed against good teams.

Georgia’s offense averaged just over 4 points in the first half in games against Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and the second game against Texas. That puts the team in a bad spot and forced them to have to come from behind in the second half.

Beck, a senior, is in his second season as Georgia’s starter. He had passed for 3,429 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions entering the SEC Championship.