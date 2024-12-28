Carson Beck makes major announcement about his future

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck made a big announcement about his future on Saturday.

Beck announced on Instagram that he will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft. The quarterback made clear that he plans to support the team through the end of their College Football Playoff run despite his injury, as they pursue “unfinished business.”

Beck had another year of eligibility had he chosen to use it, but this decision does not come as a surprise. He had been viewed as a potential first-round pick when the college season started, but an up-and-down campaign has likely hurt his draft stock. His situation is further complicated by the season-ending elbow injury he suffered in the SEC Championship, which is likely to impact his pre-draft preparation.

As a senior, Beck threw for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns to go along with 12 interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his passes. With the exception of the touchdown tally, all of those numbers are worse than the ones he posted as a junior.