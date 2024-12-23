Georgia makes big announcement about Carson Beck

The Georgia Bulldogs have made a major announcement about the status of quarterback Carson Beck for the College Football Playoff.

Georgia said in a statement that Beck underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow. He will not return this season, and is expected to begin throwing again next spring.

Carson Beck is officially out for the season. pic.twitter.com/tASTgEIXen — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 23, 2024

This is simply Tommy John surgery, albeit on a football player. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who is also the go-to surgeon for top pitchers who undergo the procedure.

While unfortunate, Beck being out for the College Football Playoff will not come as a huge surprise. The Bulldogs had sounded pessimistic about his outlook after he was injured just before halftime in the SEC Championship (video here). He would return to that game briefly in overtime, but only to hand the ball off on the game-winning run by Trevor Etienne.

Gunner Stockton will get the nod at quarterback for the Bulldogs in their CFP contest against Notre Dame on New Year’s Day. He went 12/16 for 71 yards with an interception in the SEC Championship after replacing Beck.