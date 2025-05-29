Cause of death revealed for 18-year-old Baylor football player

The Baylor football team announced on Wednesday that defensive lineman Alex Foster has died unexpectedly, and police have since revealed the cause of death for the 18-year-old.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi says Foster was found early Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in his hometown of Greenville, Miss.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Greenville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday and found a single male victim — later identified as Foster — with multiple gunshot wounds in his car. Foster was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons said in a recent public address that there has been a “surge in violent crimes” within the community. Simmons said there have been multiple shootings and “senseless killings” in Greenville and implemented a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in an attempt to address the issue. The mayor has also ordered all late-night establishments to close by midnight.

Foster, a 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive lineman, played in high school at Joseph Catholic School in Madison, Mississippi. He took a redshirt year last season but was expected to play a role for Baylor’s defense this year.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades and head coach Dave Aranda both issued statements on Wednesday addressing Foster’s death.