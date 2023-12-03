 Skip to main content
CBS analyst says refs blew call before halftime of Alabama-Georgia game

December 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Isaiah Bond down

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore argued Saturday that the officials in the SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia got a call wrong before halftime.

Alabama took a 17-7 lead into halftime of the conference championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday. Bama was aided by a call on a 4th-and-4 play from the Georgia 37 with over a minute left in the first half.

The Crimson Tide were leading 10-7 with 1:25 left and Jalen Milroe threw down the right side of the field to Isaiah Bond, who was credited with a diving/tumbling catch on a close play.

Replays showed that Bond was aided by the ground, but the officials did not review the play.

Steratore came on during CBS’ halftime break and said that he thought the play should have been reviewed and the call changed.

Had that been ruled an incomplete pass, Georgia would have taken over possession at their 37 with over a minute left in the half. Instead, Bama was credited with a first down and scored a big touchdown two plays later to go up 17-7.

Alabama Football, Gene Steratore, Georgia Football, Isaiah Bond
