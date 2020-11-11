CBS will not televise an SEC game this weekend due to COVID postponements

The SEC has been hit hard with COVID-19 postponements this week, and that will cost CBS.

The television station will not be airing an SEC game this week due to all the postponements. The original plan was to air Alabama-LSU, which likely would have drawn big ratings despite LSU’s rough season. But the game has been postponed and might not even be played at all. The LSU-Bama game would have been part of a nice doubleheader following the third round of the Masters on CBS.

The Auburn-Mississippi State game has also been postponed to Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 issues within Mississippi State’s program. The Texas A&M-Tennessee game has been postponed to Dec. 12 as well.

The Georgia-Missouri game is scheduled to be televised by ESPN at noon ET, but that game is facing questions due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Missouri program. Some of their players from a position group are in contact tracing.

Arkansas-Florida is also set for ESPN. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tested positive for COVID-19 but Barry Odom will be the interim coach.

Vanderbilt-Kentucky is scheduled for the SEC Network. KSR’s Matt Jones says that game is 50-50 to happen due to COVID issues for both programs.

Ole Miss and South Carolina are set to play the evening game on SEC Network.

At most only four SEC games will be played this weekend, and none will be on CBS. ESPN and SEC Network are hoping they will be able to have their four games take place.