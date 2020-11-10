 Skip to main content
Alabama-LSU game postponed, potentially canceled due to COVID-19

November 10, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Multiple SEC games will not be played this week due to positive COVID-19 tests, and the huge rivalry game between Alabama and LSU is one of them.

Saturday’s Alabama-LSU game has been postponed, according to multiple reports. LSU faced challenges meeting the SEC’s minimum requirement of 53 eligible players after some tested positive for COVID-19 and others were ruled out due to contact tracing.

As John Talty of AL.com notes, LSU’s game against Florida has already been rescheduled to Dec. 12, so there may not be room in the schedule to make up Alabama-LSU.

Two other games — Auburn vs. Mississippi State and Texas A&M vs. Tennessee — have also been postponed. That leaves just three games remaining for the SEC this week.

