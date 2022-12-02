Interesting Power 5 QB enters transfer portal

Now that the college football regular season is over for teams, we’re starting to see coaches and players make moves. On Thursday, we learned of a big impending move.

Former Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reporters. One reporter said she had heard Nolan had left the team.

#GoBeavs QB Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal. I learned Tuesday that he may have left the team, but OSU could not confirm. He's been away from the team since injury at Utah in early Oct. https://t.co/3Q3Zg6g05c — Angie Machado (@AngieMachado1) December 1, 2022

Nolan is a junior and started last season for the Beavers, throwing for 2,677 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021. He began this season as Oregon State’s starter, but he hurt his neck in the team’s fifth game, which was a loss to Utah.

Ben Gulbranson took over as the team’s starting quarterback thereafter. Though he hasn’t lit up the stat sheet, OSU has gone 6-1 since Gulbranson took over as the starter. The Beavers are 9-3 following their win over rival Oregon.

Nolan has passed for 4,153 yards, 32 touchdowns and 20 interceptions during his college career. He has shown he can play at the Power 5 level, which should make him an intriguing candidate for interested schools.