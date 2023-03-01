 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 1, 2023

Charlie Strong reportedly lands new job at SEC powerhouse

March 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Charlie Strong wearing a headset

Oct 27, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Charlie Strong reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas coach Charlie Strong did not need long to find a new job after departing Miami last month.

Strong is joining the Alabama staff as a defensive analyst, according to Ross Dellenger of SI. The hire reunites him with new Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who worked alongside Strong at Miami in 2022.

This actually marks Strong’s second stint as an Alabama defensive analyst. He spent one year doing the same job with them in 2020 after losing his head coaching job at South Florida.

Strong was once seen as a rising star in the coaching profession, but he failed to find success at Texas and his South Florida teams got progressively worse in each of his three seasons there. Another head coaching position does not appear to be coming his way anytime soon.

Article Tags

Alabama FootballCharlie Strong
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus