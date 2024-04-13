Chip Kelly’s salary at Ohio State revealed

Ohio State has released the salaries of their coaching staff ahead of the 2024 season, and that includes a $2 million pay day for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

The Athletic, who obtained the contract information through public records requests, reports that Kelly will see a mild increase over the next few years. His salary will go from $2 million in 2024 to $2.1 million in 2025 and to $2.2 million in 2026.

With the $2 million salary in 2024, Kelly will be Ohio State’s second-highest-paid assistant behind defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who is making $2.2 million after a slight raise.

Kelly joined Ryan Day’s staff, replacing Bill O’Brien, after six years as UCLA head coach, where he earned just under $6 million.

Prior to his time at UCLA and Ohio State, Kelly spent four seasons in the NFL — three as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and one as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He compiled an overall record of 28-35 and was fired from both positions.

Kelly also served as an ESPN studio analyst in 2017.