Chris Fowler perfectly predicted Georgia’s blocked punt

ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler looked quite prescient during Saturday’s SEC Championship game.

Fowler more or less called a significant special teams play before it even happened during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. With the Alabama Crimson Tide lined up to punt deep in their own territory, Fowler warned that special teams plays are worth paying attention to given how big a role they have played at times during SEC history.

Sure enough, as soon as Fowler got the words out, Georgia’s Cole Speer blocked the Alabama punt, setting the Bulldogs up with a short field at the Alabama 21.

“Don’t look away with punts and field goals,” Fowler said. “Special teams plays, there’s a rich history in the SEC Championship game. Right on cue!”

"RIGHT ON CUE!"



Chris Fowler knew a special teams highlight was on the way before the blocked punt 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6nGyQIjyfR — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 6, 2025

Georgia, in particular, have made it a habit of getting a big special teams play in the SEC title game. In 2022, a bizarre blocked field goal got them started against LSU, and that team went on to win a national title. That was likely one of the plays Fowler was alluding to.

The Bulldogs turned the blocked punt into points by going 21 yards on four plays to jump ahead 7-0. If anyone was not paying attention to the special teams plays in this game, they certainly are now.