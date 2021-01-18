Chris Olave will return to Ohio State for senior year

The Ohio State Buckeyes got a surprising but welcome bit of news on Monday from one of their star players.

Wide receiver Chris Olave announced that he would be returning for his senior season at Ohio State, confounding many who believed he would turn pro.

Olave has a first-round grade from most pundits and had a real shot to go in the back half of the opening round. However, he clearly sees himself as having unfinished business at Ohio State. Plus, he could bolster his draft stock with an outstanding senior season, which is precisely what Alabama’s DeVonta Smith ended up doing in 2020.

Olave was one of the Big Ten’s standout receivers for the second year running in 2020. In seven games, he racked up 729 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Though Olave will be back, a number of Buckeyes will not. Quarterback Justin Fields announced he would turn pro on Monday, meaning Olave will have a new quarterback throwing to him in 2021.