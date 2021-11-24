Cincinnati has breakthrough in latest CFP rankings

Cincinnati has experienced a breakthrough in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The 11-0 Bearcats were ranked No. 4 in the latest rankings, which were released on Tuesday. That marks the first time a Group of 5 school has been ranked in the top four in the rankings.

Cincinnati was snubbed by the first CFP rankings of the season, which were released on Nov. 2. The Bearcats were 8-0 at the time and got ranked No. 6.

Cincinnati has kept winning, including a 48-14 beatdown against SMU. They will be playing East Carolina next. After that, they are set to face Houston in the AAC Championship Game.

If the Bearcats keep winning, there is a clear path for them to make the College Football Playoff. Either Georgia or Alabama are set to add a loss in the SEC Championship Game. Then one of the teams between Ohio State and Michigan are going to add a loss.

Should Cincinnati go 13-0, we will likely be seeing them in the College Football Playoff. Wouldn’t that be something?

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell stands with his team prior to the game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports