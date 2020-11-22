Cincinnati trolls UCF after road win

Cincinnati once again lived up to its top-10 national ranking with an impressive road win over UCF on Saturday, and the Bearcats wasted no time rubbing it in to their opponent.

UCF’s football stadium in Orlando is known as the “Bounce House” because of the way it would shake when fans jumped in unison when it opened years ago. The school eventually took steps to make the stadium a bit more structurally sound, but the name remains. After their 36-33 win over UCF, Cincinnati sent a clever tweet trolling the Knights.

Cincinnati improved to 7-0 and has been one of the surprise teams of the season. Their final two games are against Temple and No. 25 Tulsa, so they have a great chance to go undefeated.

Of course, UCF is no stranger to being mocked. We all remember how much mileage people got out of the Knights crowning themselves national champions.