Cincinnati nearly blew game with bad snap in final seconds against UCF

Cincinnati improved to 8-0 on the season with a 36-33 win over UCF on Saturday, but the end of the game got very interesting.

The Knights were down 36-25 in the fourth quarter but drove for a touchdown and made the 2-point conversion to make it a field goal game with 4:27 left. That gave the ball back to the Bearcats, who were looking to run out the remaining time on the clock.

Cincinnati kept running the ball and running down the clock. They eventually had a 1st-and-goal at the 5 with 1:34 left, and they ended up with a 3rd-and-goal at the 1 with 38 seconds left. They got stuffed again and then faced a 4th-and-goal.

There was a few seconds of differential between the play and game clock, so Cincinnati took a snap on fourth down and looked to run out the final seconds. But they had a big problem — the snap was inaccurate.

Whoa! Almost disaster for Cincinnati vs UCF. pic.twitter.com/QEdzIRFUhT — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 22, 2020

All they had to do was waste a few seconds and then kneel on the ball with no time left. Instead, UCF nearly could have recovered the fumble and returned it the other way for a touchdown.

The undefeated Bearcats have Temple and Tulsa left on their schedule. And there is a lot of public pressure to get them to face BYU. We would love to see that happen.