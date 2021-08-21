CJ Stroud named starting quarterback for Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes have the tall task of replacing Justin Fields at quarterback this season, but coach Ryan Day believes he’s found the man to do it.

On Saturday, Day officially named redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud as his starter for the season opener against Minnesota.

Ryan Day just announced that, as expected, CJ Stroud is Ohio State’s starting QB for their opener against Minnesota. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 21, 2021

Stroud beat out five-star freshman Jake McCord and second-year quarterback Jack Miller for the job. The perception had been that Stroud, a former four-star recruit, had separated himself during preseason camp and was leading the three-way battle.

Stroud has yet to throw a collegiate pass, like both of his competitors. He did run for a 48-yard touchdown during garbage time against Michigan State in 2020, and was able to study under Fields for the entire season.

Stroud isn’t guaranteed to hold the job all season, and Day won’t hesitate to make a change if things aren’t working. That’s even more true now that another elite quarterback prospect is officially on campus.